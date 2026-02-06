T20 World Cup: Geopolitics first, cricket later as Surya & Co begin title-defence

Is the buzz around the ICC T20 World Cup, beginning in India and Sri Lanka from tomorrow (Saturday), somewhat missing ? It could be a different story by the time the first ball is bowled in the India versus USA game at the Wankhede on Saturday evening, but fact remains that geopolitics seems to have squeezed a lot of life out of it.

Answer me – how many World Cups have you seen where the undisputably the most marketable game in the tournament is being held hostage to politics? Or that a full member nation found themselves thrown out because of a credible demand of relocation of matches after one of their star players, Mustafizur Rahman, was dropped from the IPL arguably because of anti-Bangladesh sentiments prevailing in India?

Things have reached at such a flashpoint that at the customary Captains’ Day for the media, both the India and Pakistan captains had to face a cluster of questions on the 15 February game – with Salman Ali Agha’s empathy for ‘brothers’ Bangladesh leaving nothing to imagination. ‘’Well, they are our brothers. Thank you very much for them supporting us,’’ said Agha, for whom this is the first World Cup as captain. Nothing wrong with it, one may argue, if not the underlying narrative been that of both brothers having an issue against big brothers India.