T20 World Cup: India will sweep Group A, Pakistan an easy second

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

The build-up to the T20 World Cup has been far from ideal and now, the announcement of Pakistan forfeiting the all-important game against hosts India takes the sheen off the action in the first week. The question is: can it affect the chances of the two prospective qualifiers from the group to Super Eight?

My answer is no. While defending champions India are a certainty to emerge as group toppers, it’s difficult to look beyond former champions Pakistan for the second spot. Granted that T20 is an unpredictable format and teams like the USA and Netherlands have shown spunk in the past, but Salman Ali Agha’s men looked in ominous form in the short home series against Australia.

India (Odds: 13/8 to 13/5)

The awesome record of reigning champions India in this format, ever since winning the 2024 World Cup in the US and Caribbean, makes them odds-on favourites. They have won eight bilateral T20I series in the last year-and-a-half, and the Asia Cup and looked the most settled in this format, even though their record in red-ball cricket and ODIs has taken the occasional beating.

Strength: The Men in Blue have taken the art of T20 batting to the next level and are expected to carry on in the same vein, with opener Abhishek Sharma consistently wreaking havoc in the powerplay for the past year. The middle order has looked as explosive, with captain Suryakumar Yadav signalling a welcome return to form after being Player of the Series against New Zealand (242 runs, strike rate 196.74), Tilak Verma set for a comeback after an injury-induced lay-off and comeback man Ishan Kishan providing the X-factor.