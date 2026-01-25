World T20: Pakistan recalls Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi; leaves doubts alive

The drama over Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup since Saturday, fuelled by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, refuses to go away. While a 15-member squad was named on Sunday morning with Salman Ali Agha as captain, PCB high-performance director Aaqib Javed inserted an element of doubt.

Speaking at a press conference at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, the member of the men’s national team selection committee and former Pakistan pacer said though Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad has been announced, the country's participation wasn’t 100 per cent certain yet.

‘’We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision,’’ Javed said, suggesting that the saga isn’t over yet.

The PCB’s decision to move forward comes despite the withdrawal of Bangladesh earlier this week. While there were whispers that Pakistan might follow suit, the selection committee, led by Javed and head coach Mike Hesson, has instead focused on a ‘’balanced and aggressive’’ side for the tournament.