World T20: Pakistan recalls Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi; leaves doubts alive
We will await government decision about participation, selector Aaqib Javed says
The drama over Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup since Saturday, fuelled by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, refuses to go away. While a 15-member squad was named on Sunday morning with Salman Ali Agha as captain, PCB high-performance director Aaqib Javed inserted an element of doubt.
Speaking at a press conference at the PCB headquarters in Lahore, the member of the men’s national team selection committee and former Pakistan pacer said though Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad has been announced, the country's participation wasn’t 100 per cent certain yet.
‘’We are selectors, and our job is to pick the team. We’ve announced the team very close to the deadline. The government will decide on our participation so I can say nothing on that front. That’s what the chairman has said, too, so we'll wait for their decision,’’ Javed said, suggesting that the saga isn’t over yet.
The PCB’s decision to move forward comes despite the withdrawal of Bangladesh earlier this week. While there were whispers that Pakistan might follow suit, the selection committee, led by Javed and head coach Mike Hesson, has instead focused on a ‘’balanced and aggressive’’ side for the tournament.
The most significant news for fans is the return of senior pros Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi. After being out of the squad during the recent T20I series, the veteran duo has been recalled to provide much-needed stability and firepower. Babar, the former skipper who has had a poor outing in the Big Bash League (BBL), is expected to anchor the batting line-up while Shaheen and Naseem Shah will lead a potent pace attack that remains one of the quickest in the world.
Meanwhile, the shocking omission of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan and express pacer Haris Rauf has sparked debate across social media. Reports suggest Rauf’s recent dip in form during Asia Cup 2025 and specific fitness concerns influenced the decision. Rizwan, meanwhile, hasn’t made the cut following a quiet run in the BBL.
Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule
7 February - Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo
10 February - Pakistan vs USA in Colombo
15 February - India vs Pakistan in Colombo
18 February - Pakistan vs Namibia in Colombo