ICC warns Pakistan of heavy sanctions if it pulls out of T20 WC: Report

Naqvi added that Pakistan’s final decision on whether to participate would rest with their government. “Our stance on World Cup participation will follow the instructions of the government of Pakistan. The Prime Minister is currently abroad. Once he returns, I will be able to give you our final decision. We obey the government, not the ICC,” he said.

Reports in The Indian Express suggest that if Pakistan were to withdraw, the ICC could impose a battery of sanctions, including a suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup. “If Pakistan also decides not to play the T20 World Cup, the ICC will impose a series of sanctions, including no bilateral series with any international team, no NOC for foreign players in PSL, and no Asia Cup participation,” an ICC source said.

Pakistan, which will play all its matches in Sri Lanka — a co-host of the tournament — is slated to face the Netherlands in the opening game on 7 February and India on 15 February in Colombo during the group stage.

As the drama unfolds, cricket fans around the world watch with bated breath, aware that the fate of Pakistan and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup may hinge as much on geopolitics as on the pitch.

With IANS inputs