World T20: Why Pakistan will not boycott in support of Bangladesh
Players’ community, passionate fans left in the lurch as Bangladesh as good as out of the event
The morning after, Bangladesh cricket woke up to a bleak future after the government refused to budge on the decision of not touring India for the T20 World Cup. There is no denying that the decision will have far-reaching implications on the nation's cricket, going beyond mere financial loss, while it’s becoming clear that Pakistan would not like to join India's eastern neighbour in refusing to play the tournament.
There had been a strong buzz in Pakistan cricketing circles on Thursday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — the only national body which voted in favour of Bangladesh in the 14-2 verdict at the last ICC board meeting — might step aside in solidarity with the erstwhile East Pakistan. This, despite the PCB dismissing earlier media reports of the national team halting preparations for the World T20 in the sub-continent.
The basis of such thinking seemed to rest on anti-Indianism, stemming largely from the way the BCCI has wrested control of the sport and has been having the last word in recent years. However, it’s learnt that while the PCB is ready to provide ‘moral support’ as it did with an email to the ICC to reconsider Bangladesh’s request for relocating of matches, it does not want to be perceived as a disruptive force as a major stakeholder.
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif rooted for a Pakistan boycott on Thursday on his YouTube channel: ''If Pakistan and India don't happen, 50 per cent of your World Cup is gone. This is a great opportunity to challenge the existing cricket order.''
Speaking to National Herald, well placed sources in the PCB confided: ‘’While BCB has our full sympathy and we are disappointed at the rigidity of ICC, the question of us not playing the World Cup does not arise. We are bound by the ICC Members Playing Agreement (MPA) and have last year signed a MoU with BCCI, with ICC’s seal on the hybrid model, for all ICC events till 2027. There is no reason to deviate from it as of now.’’
This, however, isolates Bangladesh further, given it is still hoping against hope for ‘justice’ from the ICC, while contemplating an appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for redressal in a worst-case scenario. There is meanwhile a school of thought in Bangladesh which is, in fact, putting India and Pakistan in the same bracket in terms of leveraging their heavyweight status with ICC, given their match will be the tournament's biggest money-spinner.
When India decides not to play in Pakistan, ICC complies. When Pakistan doesn’t want to play in India, ICC complies. When Bangladesh requested the same for genuine security reasons, the ICC has done the oppositeMostafa Sarwar Farooki, advisor cultural affairs, Bangladesh
On his Facebook wall, noted filmmaker and Bangladesh's advisor on cultural affairs Mostafa Sarwar Farooki says: ‘’When India decides not to play in Pakistan, ICC complies. When Pakistan doesn’t want to play in India, ICC complies. When Bangladesh requested the same for genuine security reasons, the ICC has done the opposite.’’
Meanwhile, the biggest loser in the bargain are the passionate Bangladesh fans — who bring a unique flavour to their matches around the globe with their tiger masks and lifesize tiger soft toys, along with the players’ community.
Speaking to Cricbuzz on conditions of anonymity, a leading cricketer had this to say following their meeting with Asif Nazrul, the government sports advisor, on Thursday: ‘’The meeting was called not to give our consent as it was made out to be initially. Rather, we were called so that we are aware of the development in the ongoing crisis. They made up their mind and decided what they would do before coming into the meeting, and it’s not like any decision was taken taking our views into consideration.’’
What next for Bangladesh cricket? It’s a question whose answer possibly lies in the election of 12 February.
