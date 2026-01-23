World T20: Why Pakistan will not boycott in support of Bangladesh

The morning after, Bangladesh cricket woke up to a bleak future after the government refused to budge on the decision of not touring India for the T20 World Cup. There is no denying that the decision will have far-reaching implications on the nation's cricket, going beyond mere financial loss, while it’s becoming clear that Pakistan would not like to join India's eastern neighbour in refusing to play the tournament.

There had been a strong buzz in Pakistan cricketing circles on Thursday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) — the only national body which voted in favour of Bangladesh in the 14-2 verdict at the last ICC board meeting — might step aside in solidarity with the erstwhile East Pakistan. This, despite the PCB dismissing earlier media reports of the national team halting preparations for the World T20 in the sub-continent.

The basis of such thinking seemed to rest on anti-Indianism, stemming largely from the way the BCCI has wrested control of the sport and has been having the last word in recent years. However, it’s learnt that while the PCB is ready to provide ‘moral support’ as it did with an email to the ICC to reconsider Bangladesh’s request for relocating of matches, it does not want to be perceived as a disruptive force as a major stakeholder.