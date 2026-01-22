World T20: Can bar on Bangladesh snowball into bigger crisis in cricket?

It was expected that Bangladesh — whose appeal for relocation of its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka was massively outvoted by the ICC board on Wednesday — would not change tack at the eleventh hour. The 'Tigers', as they are known, are now set to be shunted out of the upcoming tournament, certainly not happy news for the economics of the game across the border.

However, the bigger question which now looms is whether expelling Bangladesh from the showpiece will cause irreparable damage to the future of the sport as well, given that the pie for international cricket is shrinking. The way the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), backed by its caretaker government, went for broke on the issue of Mustafizur Rehman being dropped by an Indian Premier League franchise, is bound to raise questions as to whether it’s also a shadow fight against India’s undisputed authority in running the sport.

A media conference by Bangladesh’s sports advisor Asif Nazrul and BCB president Aminul Islam Bulbul following a meeting with players on Thursday sounded more tactical rather than a purely jingoistic narrative of the past. ‘’I think we did not get justice from ICC,’’ Asif told reporters. ‘’Whether we will play in the World Cup is entirely a government decision.’’