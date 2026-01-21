World T20: Bangladesh risks exit as ICC board votes down request

Bangladesh cricket has plumbed new depths of uncertainty as the national team now stands on the brink of being the first country to be thrown out of an ICC World Cup. The board of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which virtually held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, voted down the country's repeated request to relocate its matches to Sri Lanka from India, and issued a final deadline of 24 hours for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to make up its mind.

The BCB, acting under duress as per directives from the country's caretaker government, can take up the issue with the powers that-be and come up with a change of heart, or else a replacement team will be inducted. For now, Scotland is tipped to replace Bangladesh in Group C should the latter fail to comply with the deadline.

The BCB's brinkmanship, in protest against the BCCI's diktat to drop Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rehman from the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, has continued for nearly three weeks now despite the world governing body's assurance on the security front, and suggesting alternative venues where the team can play in India.

While the BCB argument had some merit in view of the ban on Mustafizur, the players’ community was not in sync with such a rigid stance, with a feeling in Bangladesh's cricketing circles that pragmatism should have been the need of the hour. The despondency among players was apparent when the T20 captain Litton Das admitted at a media interaction during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) that he was ‘’not sure’’ about playing in the marquee event.