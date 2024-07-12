Ben Stokes: Joining the league of Sobers, Kallis and promising more

The number of crowdpullers in cricket is, truth be told, dwindling by the day – but Ben Stokes is surely one of them. The England Test captain, who had long back answered their fans’ prayers for the next Ian Botham, has now taken himself a notch above by joining the league of two of the giant allrounders: Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis.

A rather mismatched battle between England and the West Indies at the Lord’s will now be best remembered for two watershed moments in Test cricket. If the first one is the signing off by the ageless Jimmy Anderson, the other one is that of ‘Stokesy’ becoming only the third cricketer to reach 6000 Test runs and 200 wickets after Sobers and Kallis.

It was a pleasure to see Stokes bowling at full tilt again after his knee surgery, picking up his 200th wicket with that of Kirk McKenzie and following it up with Mikyle Louis on second day of the Test on Thursday. He had 6316 runs to his name on the eve of this Test, his 102nd since making his debut in December 2013 as he averages 34.48 with 13 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Kallis, the South African great, had finished with an awesome tally of 13,289 runs with 45 centuries and 58 half-centuries at an average of 55.37 in 166 Tests, apart from 292 wickets at an average of 32.65. Sir Gary, whom they call the greatest ever allrounder to have graced the game, scored 8032 runs at an average of 57.78 with 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries. He took 235 wickets in 93 Tests – thanks to his repertoire comprising of pace bowling and chinaman.