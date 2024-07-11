Celebrity coach Gautam Gambhir needs to play more of a backroom boy

The chief coach’s insistence on bringing his own men as the key support staff is nothing new though, and Gambhir’s choice of Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach and former international Vinay Kumar as the bowling coach suggests he wants men with low profile but a insiders’ knowledge of Indian cricket’s ecosystem. So far, so good but there seems to be a simply a lot in the in-tray of the erstwhile Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor in his three-year term.

It's a critical juncture for Indian cricket that Gambhir is coming in for he has to balance between the team goals – which is supposed to win each and every game across formats – as well as overseeing a period of transition.

He will have the big shoes of predecessor Rahul Dravid to fill in as the team made the final of the ICC events in all three formats over the past year – the ICC World Test Championship, the 50-overs World Cup and the T20 World Cup. Gambhir’s first major challenge in the ODI format will be the ICC Champions Trophy early next year but before that, Rohit Sharma & Co will be visiting Down Under for a five-Test series at the year-end.

After two successful Australia tours since 2018, the team will be eyeing another series victory, but Pat Cummins’ side has proved to be a thorn in their side in recent times. The series will hence present Gambhir’s sternest test this WTC cycle.

Despite Gambhir’s role in 2011 World Cup triumph as well as a good Test record abroad, it will be no exaggeration to say Gambhir’s understanding of the dynamics of the T20 format remains his biggest strength. His experience as a coach or mentor is restricted to the IPL only for the past three years as Gambhir was primarily engaged as an MP and TV pundit for the last five years – though this does lessen the value that he brings to the table.

Finally, a word of caution here. A common trait behind the most successful Indian coaches in the last two decades (John Wright, Gary Kirsten and Rahul Dravid) has been their ability to manage superegos, earn respect and work essentially as a backroom boy. Ravi Shastri was an extrovert alright, but he turned out to be a fine man manager and played his part in bringing about a thaw in the relationship between the Big Two.

Gambhir, on the other hand, comes in with an aura of a celebrity coach. The former Indian opener’s giant cutouts in KKR banners in Kolkata during the 2024 IPL were often bigger than the captain or some of their star players, but it’s a different ballgame when you have a billion dreams riding on your shoulders!