Ben Stokes retires from ODI following burnout; why can't Indian cricketers be given breaks for mental health?

With Ben Stokes announcing his retirement from One-Day Internationals a few days ago, the cricket world is in shock. But former cricketers are pointing to one common aspect of the sudden retirement- the international schedules. India, England and Australia majorly play most cricket among all ten teams.

For example, during the England tour (July 1-17), England and India played one Test and six limited-overs matches. On July 19, England was back in the field to play the ODI vs South Africa again.

While speaking to the BBC after his ODI retirement, Stokes had slammed the England and Wales Cricket Board. Stokes said that cricketers are not like cars who run on fuel. He added that he hopes by taking this decision, he is able to play cricket at some level even at 36.

"There is too much cricket rammed in for people to play all three formats now. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again. Hopefully, when I'm still playing at 36, I can look back at this moment and say it was a big reason behind why I'm still able to get out on the park and represent England in Test cricket," said Stokes.

Nasser Hussain, former England captain, has backed Stokes' statement, saying that excessive cricket is leading to burnout of players. He gave the examples of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson to prove his point.