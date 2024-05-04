Bengal Pro T20 League: It can be a game changer for the girls, says Jhulan

It was quite a historic moment on Friday, 3 May, when the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) formally launched the Bengal Pro T20 League for both men and women at a glitzy ceremony – making them the first state body in the country to take such a plunge. A move which, according to the iconic Jhulan Goswami, could be a game changer for the women’s game in the state in future.

The state association’s T20 leagues for men, modelled after the money spinning IPL have been nothing new with the likes of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Bengaluru being in vogue for years, but CAB have gone a step forward by adding a women’s version in the eight-team league beginning from 11 June.

‘’While the national cricket boards have parallel women’s events like Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India, Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia or The Hundred in England, it’s a courageous move on part of CAB to be the first state association in the country to announce such a venture. It’s going to be quite a game changer for the sport in our state,’’ remarked Goswami, who was present at the launch along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly, CAB supremo Snehasish Ganguly and the team owners.

Speaking to National Herald, Goswami – an inspirational figure for the sport – felt it’s a statement on the growth of women’s cricket in Bengal. ‘’A number of Bengal girls like Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma or Titas Sadhu are now playing for India and I have noticed that there has been a surge in the number of girls taking up cricket at the districts. The scenario has undergone a major change from the time when I started off from a remote town (Chakdah in North 24-Parganas),’’ said Goswami, who retired in 2022 and now wears multiple hats like a mentor with Mumbai Indians women’s team in WPL as well as a TV pundit for the IPL.