Diana Ma’am, you have been pioneer for women’s cricket in India: Jhulan Goswami

Dear Diana Ma’am,

It is an absolute honour for you, but also a very proud moment for women’s cricket in our country and a proud moment for India as a whole that you are being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. It is so well-deserved, you have been a pioneer for women’s cricket in our country.

Your contributions over the years have been immense. It is not too much to say that the game would not be where it is in India without all your efforts.

From a personal perspective, one of the biggest regrets of my career was that I never got to play against you. Like many young cricketers in India, I had grown up reading about you in the record books. Women’s cricket in India started in Mumbai in 1971 and you were there from the start.

We would read about your exploits, how you led the team and were so important to that side. As a player, your performances for the Indian cricket team in the 1970s and 1980s were legendary.

By 1997, you had retired from international cricket but were still playing domestically. I remember playing in a tournament against Railways, but you did not play that game. I was just so excited to get the opportunity to meet you. After the game, I asked you what you thought of my bowling and you told me about the hard work it would take to make it as an international.