BCCI asks Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman

In a move shaped as much by geopolitics as by sport, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of the IPL 2026 season, amid rising diplomatic strain between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Rahman, the 30-year-old left-arm seamer, had been snapped up by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore — well above his Rs 2 crore base price — after a fierce bidding duel with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at last month’s auction. It was set to be his maiden stint with the three-time IPL champions.

Confirming the decision, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the franchise would be permitted to seek a replacement if it chose to do so. “KKR can ask for a replacement, and upon request, the BCCI will allow it,” he told PTI, offering only a brief explanation when pressed: “Because of recent developments all across.”

Behind that understated phrase lies a fraught political backdrop. Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI following reports of the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India’s expressed concerns over the safety of minorities there.