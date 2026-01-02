Amid Mustafizur Rahman outcry, BCB declares India's ODI tour of Bangladesh

Talk about adding fuel to fire. Even as right-wing political outrage simmers in India over Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that it will host India for a six-match white-ball series in September — three ODIs followed by three T20Is — confidently releasing dates, arrival schedules and fixtures.

There is, however, a small procedural inconvenience: the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet confirmed the tour, though this is what it had said in July 2025: “The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.”

The timing is exquisite. India has already agreed to play multiple matches against Pakistan in 2026, well after Operation Sindoor briefly returned military language to the centre of public discourse. Cricket, seemingly, has resolved that tension with admirable efficiency: national interest is non-negotiable, except when the International Cricket Council (ICC) calendar says otherwise.

This pragmatic elasticity has not been evenly applied. Inside India, sections of the right-wing ecosystem have been staging loud protests over attacks on the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, demanding diplomatic pressure, economic consequences and moral clarity. Street protests, social-media campaigns and televised indignation have followed, all insisting that relations with Dhaka cannot continue as normal.

And yet, no such clarity has been demanded of the BCCI — the body that organises bilateral tours, conducts IPL auctions, and decides, in practice, which borders are porous and which are sacred.