Why is PM Modi silent on attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus, TMC asks

West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a conspicuous silence on attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, while insisting that the West Bengal ruling party has consistently spoken up for minorities across the border.

The state's industries and women and child development minister Dr Shashi Panja said the state BJP was attempting to manufacture a narrative that the TMC had failed to condemn atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, even as reports of violence there have mounted in recent months.

“We condemn the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh in the strongest terms and stand by the brothers and sisters of the Hindu community in Bangladesh,” Panja told reporters in Kolkata.

"Yet one question echoes louder than all else, why is India’s prime minister silent amid this bloodshed? The BJP government, which never tires of politicising Hindutva, has chosen complete silence over the brutal burning alive of Dipu Chandra Das. What is the point of creating a ruckus in Kolkata? This calculated silence from the ministries of external affairs and home affairs exposes the truth: for the BJP, Hindutva is not a belief, it is a vote-catching weapon," she added.