Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for its missions

Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma to formally register what it described as its “grave concern” over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions and facilities in India, amid a series of protests and acts of vandalism targeting them.

Foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the Indian envoy to the foreign office in Dhaka. In an official statement, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said Verma was conveyed Dhaka’s serious concern over “regrettable incidents” reported outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the high commissioner’s residence in New Delhi on 20 December, as well as acts of vandalism at the Bangladesh visa centre in West Bengal's Siliguri on 22 December.

The ministry said the incidents were allegedly carried out by “different extremist elements” and added that Bangladesh was also deeply concerned about violent protests staged outside the premises of various Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across India.

“Bangladesh condemns such acts against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and the values of peace and tolerance,” the statement said.

Dhaka urged Indian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and to take all necessary measures to prevent their recurrence. It also called on India to ensure the safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities throughout the country.

The summoning of the Indian envoy came a day after Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services at its missions in New Delhi, Siliguri and Tripura's capital Agartala. Officials said the suspension would remain in force until further notice, citing security concerns.

This was the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned by Bangladesh’s ministry of foreign affairs, underscoring rising diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.