Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for its missions
Dhaka cites attacks on its missions in India as visa services remain suspended and tensions with New Delhi escalate
Bangladesh on Tuesday summoned Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma to formally register what it described as its “grave concern” over the security of Bangladeshi diplomatic missions and facilities in India, amid a series of protests and acts of vandalism targeting them.
Foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the Indian envoy to the foreign office in Dhaka. In an official statement, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said Verma was conveyed Dhaka’s serious concern over “regrettable incidents” reported outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the high commissioner’s residence in New Delhi on 20 December, as well as acts of vandalism at the Bangladesh visa centre in West Bengal's Siliguri on 22 December.
The ministry said the incidents were allegedly carried out by “different extremist elements” and added that Bangladesh was also deeply concerned about violent protests staged outside the premises of various Bangladeshi diplomatic missions across India.
“Bangladesh condemns such acts against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and the values of peace and tolerance,” the statement said.
Dhaka urged Indian authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents and to take all necessary measures to prevent their recurrence. It also called on India to ensure the safety and security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions and related facilities throughout the country.
The summoning of the Indian envoy came a day after Bangladesh suspended visa and consular services at its missions in New Delhi, Siliguri and Tripura's capital Agartala. Officials said the suspension would remain in force until further notice, citing security concerns.
This was the second time in the past 10 days that Verma has been summoned by Bangladesh’s ministry of foreign affairs, underscoring rising diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours.
In a separate development, the foreign ministry said it had sought India’s cooperation to prevent the alleged attackers involved in the assault on student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, the convener of Inquilab Moncho, from fleeing to India.
Bangladeshi media reported that Dhaka had requested Indian authorities to arrest and extradite the accused immediately if they were found to have crossed into Indian territory.
The latest diplomatic exchange follows a similar move by India earlier this month. On 17 December, the ministry of external affairs summoned Bangladesh high commissioner to India M. Riaz Hamidullah, citing concerns over the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. India’s action came after extremist groups announced plans to stage protests around the Indian mission in the Bangladeshi capital.
At the time, the MEA said India “completely rejects the false narrative” being propagated by extremist elements regarding recent developments in Bangladesh. It also expressed disappointment that the interim government in Dhaka had neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared “meaningful evidence” with India related to those incidents.
Tensions escalated further last week when a group of protesters attempted to storm India’s assistant high commission in Chittagong, prompting New Delhi to suspend visa services at that mission as well.
Bangladesh has been witnessing a renewed wave of unrest following the death of student leader Hadi, who had emerged as a prominent face of the anti-government protests that eventually led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Some of the protests in the aftermath of his death have also seen expressions of anger directed at India.
Amid the unrest, communal tensions have also surfaced. A Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in the Mymensingh region of Bangladesh, further adding to the strain in an already volatile situation with diplomatic, political and security ramifications for both countries.
With PTI inputs
