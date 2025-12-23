Protests over Bangladesh lynching turn violent in Kolkata and Delhi

Protests over the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh turned violent in both Kolkata and New Delhi on Tuesday, with demonstrators attempting to march towards Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in the two cities and clashing with police amid heavy security arrangements.

In Kolkata, hundreds of supporters of a pro-Hindutva outfit tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in southern Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon. The protesters clashed with police after being stopped by uniformed personnel in the Beckbagan area.

Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the crowd after protesters breached multiple barricades, including human chains and iron guard rails, in an attempt to move closer to the deputy high commission office. Several protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the clashes, and at least 12 protesters were arrested.

“The situation in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has been brought under control. Those who attempted to gather there illegally have been removed. So far, 12 people have been arrested in the area. These are preventive arrests,” a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. He added that a large police contingent would remain deployed near the mission to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic staff and prevent further attempts to lay siege to the premises.

The Kolkata march, titled 'Hindu Hunkar Padayatra', was organised under the banner of the Bongiyo Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Protesters carrying saffron flags raised slogans alleging violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The rally began from Sealdah and was proceeding towards the diplomatic office when police stopped it in the Beckbagan area and pushed the protesters back.