Bangladeshi journalists say right to life at stake as mobs target media

Bangladesh’s media finds itself under siege, as the fight for freedom of expression gives way to a more urgent struggle: the right of journalists simply to stay alive. This stark reality was underscored on Monday by editors of leading Bangladeshi newspapers, following a violent attack on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star in Dhaka.

On Thursday night, mobs vandalised and set ablaze the newspaper offices, trapping journalists and staff on rooftops for hours while police and fire services were initially barred from reaching them. “Freedom of expression is no longer the main issue. Now it is about the right to stay alive,” said Daily Star editor and publisher Mahfuz Anam at a press conference attended by senior politicians, business leaders, and media owners.

Anam described the assault as a direct threat to the lives of media personnel rather than an expression of dissent against specific publications. “If this were a protest, the mob would have warned journalists to leave before setting the buildings on fire,” he said, noting that 26 to 27 media workers were stranded on The Daily Star rooftop as flames engulfed the building.

The editor also cited social media messages allegedly inciting attacks on journalists in their homes, painting a chilling picture of targeted violence against the press.