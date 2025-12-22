Bangladesh Students’ League calls for neutral administration ahead of 2026 polls

The Bangladesh Students’ League, the student wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, has appealed to the international community to play an active role in ensuring that Bangladesh’s next general election, scheduled for 12 February 2026, is conducted under a neutral administration to guarantee a free, fair and inclusive process.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, the organisation said a neutral governing arrangement was essential for restoring political stability and safeguarding democracy in the country. It also voiced deep concern over what it described as an ongoing pattern of “state-sponsored violence, terror and repression”.

The student body levelled sharp criticism at the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of presiding over what it termed a breakdown of constitutional governance. According to the BSL, Bangladesh is witnessing growing disorder, a rise in extremism and a serious deterioration in law and order.

The organisation alleged that recent incidents of mob violence, arson, enforced disappearances and killings were not spontaneous but part of a coordinated campaign that unfolded during July and August 2024, culminating in the ouster of the elected government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

It claimed that the period following the fall of the Hasina-led government saw the replacement of constitutional rule with what it described as organised mob violence, creating an atmosphere of fear and impunity. Attacks on media houses, cultural institutions, minority communities, political groups and national symbols were cited as evidence that lawful governance had been undermined.