Bangladesh: Journalists protest against attacks on offices of media outlets

Journalists across Bangladesh poured onto the streets in protest after a wave of arson and vandalism targeted some of the country’s most prominent media houses, raising grave concerns over press freedom and public safety.

Demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of those behind the attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, warning that continued impunity would imperil the very foundations of independent journalism.

In Gazipur, hundreds of journalists formed a human chain, their silent protest speaking volumes against the assault on media institutions and the attack on senior journalist Nurul Kabir.

Speakers issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities, vowing to launch more aggressive protests if swift action was not taken, The Daily Star reported.

Similar scenes unfolded in Satkhira, where journalists again linked arms in solidarity, demanding justice not only for the attacks on media outlets but also for the killing of Dumuria Sholua Press Club president Imdadul Haque in Khulna — an act that has sent shockwaves through the journalistic fraternity.