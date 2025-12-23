US lawmakers condemn killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemns the targeted killing of Dipu Chandra Das amid growing instability
US lawmakers have strongly condemned the brutal mob killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, urging authorities to safeguard religious minorities and restore the rule of law in the wake of rising unrest.
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, decried the targeted murder of Dipu Chandra Das, calling it a shocking act of violence amid a period of growing instability. “I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das — a Hindu man in Bangladesh — an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Sunday.
He called upon Bangladeshi authorities to pursue a thorough and transparent investigation, ensure accountability, and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. “Authorities must urgently act to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end, and the rule of law must be upheld,” he added.
Echoing these concerns, New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar expressed deep alarm at the ongoing persecution of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, underscoring the horrific nature of Das’s lynching. “A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway,” she said. Reports indicate that at least twelve individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime.
Rajkumar noted that the attack is part of a disturbing pattern of targeted violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. She cited data from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, which documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and over 150 temples vandalised between August 2024 and July 2025.
“From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh,” she said, emphasising solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and the broader cause of human rights and religious freedom.
The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Mymensingh city. His killing on 19 December, reportedly over allegations of blasphemy, has sparked outrage internationally, highlighting the precarious position of religious minorities amid Bangladesh’s recent turmoil.
With PTI inputs
