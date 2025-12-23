US lawmakers condemn killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh

US lawmakers have strongly condemned the brutal mob killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, urging authorities to safeguard religious minorities and restore the rule of law in the wake of rising unrest.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, decried the targeted murder of Dipu Chandra Das, calling it a shocking act of violence amid a period of growing instability. “I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das — a Hindu man in Bangladesh — an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Sunday.

He called upon Bangladeshi authorities to pursue a thorough and transparent investigation, ensure accountability, and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. “Authorities must urgently act to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end, and the rule of law must be upheld,” he added.