Bangladesh interim government to support family of Hindu worker lynched in Mymensingh

The Bangladesh interim government has said it will take responsibility for the welfare of the family of a Hindu garment factory worker who was lynched by a mob last week following allegations of blasphemy.

Education adviser C R Abrar on Tuesday visited the family of 25-year-old Dipu Das, who was beaten to death and his body set on fire on December 18 in Mymensingh. Describing the killing as a “brutal crime which has no excuse”, Abrar said the state would ensure care for Das’s wife, child and parents.

“The state has taken responsibility for looking after Dipu Das’s child, wife and parents,” Abrar told reporters after meeting the bereaved family.

He said he had earlier spoken to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who asked him to convey the government’s “profound sorrow and deepest condolences” to the family.

According to local media reports, Das’s father, Rabi Chandra Das, urged the authorities to ensure justice for his son and outlined the family’s plight during the meeting.

In a separate statement, Yunus’s office reaffirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be extended to the family and said the relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming days. Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with the killing, officials said.