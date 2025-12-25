West Bengal migrant worker beaten to death in Odisha’s Sambalpur

A 30-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal was allegedly beaten to death in Odisha’s Sambalpur district following an altercation over a bidi, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Juel Sheikh, was working along with a few other labourers from West Bengal at a building construction site in Shanti Nagar under the Ainthapalli police station area, officials said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the workers were returning from work. A group of six men allegedly stopped them and asked for a bidi, following which an argument broke out and escalated into a scuffle.

Juel was allegedly assaulted during the altercation and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the Sambalpur hospital, where he later succumbed, police said.

“We have arrested all six accused persons. We are investigating the case,” IGP (Northern Range) Himansu Kumar Lal told PTI.