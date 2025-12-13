West Bengal: Is Murshidabad the new Ayodhya?

On 6 December, the 33rd anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, suspended TMC legislator Humayun Kabir laid the foundation of a ‘new Babri Masjid’ in Murshidabad’s Beldanga. A political adventurer who has flitted from party to party, Kabir declared he’d fulfilled his promise to begin the work of building a replica in this “prestige battle for Muslims”.

Not to be outdone, the BJP’s Sakharob Sarkar, ex-president of Murshidabad district, performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in Berhampore. Incidentally, this is Murshidabad’s second such ‘initiative’. In January, the Bangiya Ram Seva Parishad, a charitable trust, installed a replica of Ram Lalla in Alankar, a village that comes under the Sagardighi Assembly segment.

On 7 December, the ‘Gita Paath’ event organised by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad saw an estimated five lakh turnout for the choral chant. Of course, the state BJP brass was in full attendance.

“This [TMC] government is pro-Babur,” says BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya. Union minister Sukanta Majumdar says “Hindus in Bengal are gradually becoming outsiders.”

On 8 December, during the Lok Sabha discussion on 150 years of Bankim’s Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Modi hit the same strident note, accusing the Congress of abridging the national song, and linking that decision to Partition under pressure from the Muslim League.