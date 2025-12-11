PIL in Calcutta HC seeks stay on Murshidabad Babri Masjid-style mosque project

A fresh legal storm has erupted in Murshidabad as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday in the Calcutta High Court, seeking an immediate halt to the construction of a mosque modelled after the controversial Babri Masjid.

The petition targets suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who recently laid the foundation stone in Beldanga despite his suspension from the party.

Filed before the bench of acting chief justice Sujoy Paul, the PIL argues that the mosque’s nomenclature — invoking the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya — risks disturbing the delicate fabric of communal harmony in the state. It further questions how Kabir, an elected legislator, could proceed with construction without requisite permission from the district administration.