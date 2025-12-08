Rs 1.3 cr raised so far for Babri Masjid-style mosque in Bengal’s Murshidabad

Donation boxes meant for a proposed Babri Masjid–style mosque in West Bengal’s Murshidabad have begun to overflow, their stainless-steel frames now emblematic of a swelling public tide. Through the night, cash-counting machines hummed steadily as volunteers sifted through notes and coins pouring in both offline and online — a spectacle that has transformed suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s initiative into one of Bengal’s most watched pre-election flashpoints.

By Monday, at least Rs 37.33 lakh in cash had emerged from just four donation boxes and a sack. Online contributions, coursing through QR codes from across India and beyond, had already touched Rs 93 lakh. With seven more sealed boxes yet to be opened, the total has surged past Rs 1.30 crore — a figure that, Kabir’s camp says, has “exceeded all expectations”.

The mosque’s foundation stone, laid on Saturday at Rejinagar amid unprecedented security, was deliberately timed for 6 December — the Babri demolition anniversary — a date that electrified an already polarised Bengal. Tens of thousands turned up for the event, where 11 gleaming donation boxes stood beside stalls handing out shahi biryani to nearly 40,000 attendees. Since then, locals say, people have continued to arrive not just with cash, but with bricks — symbolic offerings toward a structure that has quickly become a rallying point.