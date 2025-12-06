Suspended TMC MLA lays foundation for Babri-modelled mosque in Murshidabad, sparks political row

Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a proposed mosque modelled on Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, setting off a fresh round of political confrontation in West Bengal less than a year before the assembly elections.

The ceremony, held amid heavy deployment of state police, Rapid Action Force personnel and central forces, drew thousands of supporters who arrived with bricks as symbolic offerings.

Kabir and visiting Islamic clerics inaugurated the event by cutting a ceremonial ribbon on a large stage erected nearly a kilometre from the site where the mosque is to be built.

The programme was scheduled on 6 December, the anniversary of the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, a date that lent the gathering both emotional resonance and political sensitivity. Security arrangements were intensified not only at Rejinagar but across the adjoining Beldanga belt, which was turned into a high-security zone in anticipation of a spillover of crowds and potential disturbances.

The TMC had suspended Kabir earlier in the week, accusing him of indulging in “communal politics”. Addressing the gathering, Kabir adopted a combative tone and said the project would proceed “at any cost”.

He argued that constructing a place of worship was a constitutional right and asserted that a Babri Masjid–styled structure would come up in the area.