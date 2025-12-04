TMC suspends MLA Humayun Kabir over ‘communal politics’; legislator vows new party
Suspension comes amid controversy over Kabir’s plan to lay foundation of a Babri Masjid-style mosque on 6 December; Mamata Banerjee accuses him of taking BJP’s help to stoke tensions
The TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Thursday suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for what it described as engaging in 'communal politics', after a political flashpoint erupted over his proposal to lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad on 6 December — the anniversary of the Babri demolition.
A defiant Kabir reacted within minutes, declaring that he would resign as MLA, launch a new party on 22 December, and go ahead with the event even if it meant being “arrested or killed”.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming the legislator, launched a blistering attack, calling him a “Mirzafar-gaddar (traitor)” and alleging he had accepted money from the BJP to create communal unrest. Senior minister Firhad Hakim formally announced the suspension, saying the decision had the chief minister’s approval.
“Kabir was involved in communal politics. The TMC does not tolerate such provocation,” Hakim said, adding that the ruling party is committed to maintaining peace ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.
He noted that while “anyone may build a mosque”, the party would not accept attempts to inflame religious sentiments.
The announcement came even as Kabir attended the venue of the CM’s anti-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) rally in Baharampur. Calling the suspension “deliberate humiliation”, Kabir alleged he had been targeted by rivals in the party.
He warned that the 6 December programme at Beldanga would proceed as planned, claiming “lakhs of people will attend” and threatening that NH-12 might be blocked if the administration intervened. Officials said no permission had been granted for the event.
Tensions have been rising in Murshidabad — a Muslim-majority district that saw unrest earlier this year over the Waqf Amendment Act. On Wednesday, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose wrote to the state government seeking Kabir’s “preventive arrest” citing possible law-and-order threats.
Addressing the rally later, Banerjee invoked Murshidabad’s pluralistic past and warned against attempts to import polarising politics. “Some traitors take money and serve the BJP before elections,” she said, urging people to reject communal provocation.
Kabir, a serial defector who has switched between the Congress, TMC and BJP before rejoining the ruling party, has repeatedly embarrassed the organisation with controversial remarks.
His latest move, insiders say, crossed all limits and forced the leadership’s hand.
The BJP termed the suspension “drama”, alleging the TMC itself practices divisive politics. Political observers say the decision helps the party consolidate internally ahead of a polarised election cycle.
Kabir, however, signalled escalation. “I will expose the TMC’s double standards on secularism. They have fooled minorities while maintaining secret ties with the RSS-BJP,” he alleged.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines