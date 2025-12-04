TMC suspends MLA Humayun Kabir over ‘communal politics’; legislator vows new party

The TMC (Trinamool Congress) on Thursday suspended Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir for what it described as engaging in 'communal politics', after a political flashpoint erupted over his proposal to lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid-style mosque in Murshidabad on 6 December — the anniversary of the Babri demolition.

A defiant Kabir reacted within minutes, declaring that he would resign as MLA, launch a new party on 22 December, and go ahead with the event even if it meant being “arrested or killed”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming the legislator, launched a blistering attack, calling him a “Mirzafar-gaddar (traitor)” and alleging he had accepted money from the BJP to create communal unrest. Senior minister Firhad Hakim formally announced the suspension, saying the decision had the chief minister’s approval.

“Kabir was involved in communal politics. The TMC does not tolerate such provocation,” Hakim said, adding that the ruling party is committed to maintaining peace ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

He noted that while “anyone may build a mosque”, the party would not accept attempts to inflame religious sentiments.

The announcement came even as Kabir attended the venue of the CM’s anti-SIR (Special Intensive Revision) rally in Baharampur. Calling the suspension “deliberate humiliation”, Kabir alleged he had been targeted by rivals in the party.

He warned that the 6 December programme at Beldanga would proceed as planned, claiming “lakhs of people will attend” and threatening that NH-12 might be blocked if the administration intervened. Officials said no permission had been granted for the event.