Bengal SIR: TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions ECI’s 'mysterious' AI app

TMC (Trinamool Congress) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday raised serious concerns over the ECI's (Election Commission of India) plan to deploy an artificial intelligence–based application for the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

In a post on X, Gokhale alleged that the app lacked transparency, claiming that “zero details” had been provided about the technology, its developer, or its capabilities.

"The ECI's mysterious 'AI app'... Now, the Election Commission says they will use an 'AI app' during the SIR exercise in Bengal. As is typical, there are zero details of who made this app and its functionality," Gokhale wrote.

ECI officials have said the AI system will analyse facial similarities across photographs in the voter database to flag potential duplicate or deceased voters. According to them, the tool is intended to strengthen verification during SIR and prevent multiple registrations.

Gokhale, however, questioned why such technology was necessary when “existing PDF software” could detect duplicate entries. He also demanded disclosure of the vendor, developer, and whether the app had undergone any audit to check for artificial intelligence bias.