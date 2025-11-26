SIR ‘sinister attempt’ to turn democracy into dictatorship: Digvijaya Singh

Congress Rajya Sabha member and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise was a “sinister attempt” to turn Indian democracy into “dictatorship”.

Addressing Congress workers in Indore on Constitution Day, the senior Congress leader said the country was facing an alarming erosion of democratic values. The event was organised near the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Geeta Bhavan Square.

Calling the SIR being carried out in nine states and three Union territories “completely flawed,” Singh claimed it went beyond routine voter verification.

“A sinister attempt is being made to transform the Constitution from a democracy to a dictatorship. Our voters list is being tampered with. This tampering is not limited to the voters list alone. Even your citizenship is being questioned,” he alleged.