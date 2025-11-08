BJP found only 2,400 infiltrators in 11 years vs 88,000 during UPA: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday criticised the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, claiming the BJP-led Union government was invoking the issue of 'infiltrators' without evidence to justify the exercise.

Addressing reporters in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha member said the government’s narrative does not match official data.

“The BJP is shouting ‘infiltrators’ in the Bihar assembly polls, but what is the fact?” Singh asked. “Between 2004 and 2014, during the two UPA terms, 88,000 non-citizens were identified and sent back.

But in the last 11 years under the BJP, only 2,400 infiltrators have been found. They have not even found three per cent of the numbers detected during UPA rule.”

Despite these figures, he said, the BJP continues to rake up the “infiltrator” issue for electoral gain.

‘Burden shifted from state to citizen’

The SIR exercise began in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week and has sparked political concerns across several states. Singh said the revision marks a significant reversal in responsibility.

“Earlier it was the Election Commission’s duty to ensure every citizen could vote. Under the SIR, the onus to prove citizenship has been shifted to the people,” he said, questioning what would happen to voters who are unable to furnish the required documents.