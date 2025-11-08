BJP found only 2,400 infiltrators in 11 years vs 88,000 during UPA: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday criticised the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, claiming the BJP-led Union government was invoking the issue of 'infiltrators' without evidence to justify the exercise.
Addressing reporters in Madhya Pradesh, the Rajya Sabha member said the government’s narrative does not match official data.
“The BJP is shouting ‘infiltrators’ in the Bihar assembly polls, but what is the fact?” Singh asked. “Between 2004 and 2014, during the two UPA terms, 88,000 non-citizens were identified and sent back.
But in the last 11 years under the BJP, only 2,400 infiltrators have been found. They have not even found three per cent of the numbers detected during UPA rule.”
Despite these figures, he said, the BJP continues to rake up the “infiltrator” issue for electoral gain.
‘Burden shifted from state to citizen’
The SIR exercise began in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week and has sparked political concerns across several states. Singh said the revision marks a significant reversal in responsibility.
“Earlier it was the Election Commission’s duty to ensure every citizen could vote. Under the SIR, the onus to prove citizenship has been shifted to the people,” he said, questioning what would happen to voters who are unable to furnish the required documents.
The Congress leader argued that the new requirements were unnecessarily onerous. “In 2003, documents such as birth certificates, ration cards and school certificates were sufficient. Now citizenship certificates—something 99 per cent of Indians do not possess—are being demanded,” he said.
Concerns over voter list discrepancies
Singh also alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and urged the Election Commission to freeze voter lists immediately after polls are announced, to prevent post-notification inclusion or deletion of names.
He said discrepancies frequently arise between voter lists held by candidates and those available with presiding officers on polling day, resulting in eligible voters being unable to vote. “Lists often differ, and people find their names missing at the booth. This is unacceptable,” he said.
The Congress has been one of the most vocal critics of the SIR process, arguing that it risks disenfranchising legitimate voters, particularly women, migrant workers, and marginalised communities.
With PTI inputs
