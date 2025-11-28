SIR exercise: 2 more BLO deaths in Guj, Bengal; TMC says CEC has 'blood on his hands'

Two primary school teachers deployed as booth-level officers (BLOs) for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have died of cardiac arrest in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Gujarat’s Mehsana districts, triggering outrage and renewed allegations that BLOs are being pushed to breaking point.

The deaths — West Bengal’s fourth BLO fatality since the exercise began on 4 November — have intensified a political confrontation over the scale, pace and design of the nationwide revision drive, currently underway in 12 states and Union Territories.

In Delhi, a 10-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing the poll body of imposing an “inhumane, unplanned” and ultimately deadly workload on BLOs. Emerging from the meeting, TMC’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said the party told Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar that he had “blood on his hands”.

According to O’Brien, the delegation asked five specific questions related to workload, accountability and safety protections for BLOs. “We did not receive a single answer,” he said, adding that while the TMC spoke for about 40 minutes, the CEC “spoke uninterrupted for one hour” without addressing their concerns.