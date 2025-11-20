BLO in Bengal collapses amid SIR work, latest in growing trail of illness, death

A fieldworker in West Bengal’s Hooghly district has fallen seriously ill while carrying out duties as a Booth-Level Officer (BLO), prompting her formal relief from her workload — and casting renewed scrutiny on the burdens shouldered by BLOs nationwide.

On Wednesday, Tapati Biswas — an Anganwadi worker who had been serving as a BLO in Konnagar — collapsed during enumeration form-distribution and was taken to the Konnagar Municipal Hospital. Doctors diagnosed a cerebral attack that paralysed the left side of her body.

An official from the state chief electoral officer’s office confirmed that “following reports of her medical condition, she has been formally relieved from BLO responsibilities”.

Her husband Prabir Biswas said Tapati had been under significant pressure from the ongoing SIR-related tasks. In his words as reported by Hindustan Times: “My wife had been complaining about excessive work pressure. She couldn’t sleep at night… She kept saying if she gave up midway then she might be arrested and lose her Anganwadi job on which we depend.” Reports said her blood sugar and blood pressure levels were elevated.

National pattern of alarming fatalities

This is not an isolated incident. Across India, BLOs assigned to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls have begun to report collapsing health, extreme fatigue and, in some tragic cases, death. In West Bengal alone, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that 28 people have died since SIR began — “some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload”.

In Kerala’s Kannur district, 44-year-old BLO Aneesh George died by suicide at home. His family blamed extreme mental stress linked to his SIR duties — including distributing roughly 165 enumeration forms and lengthy late-night work. Opposition leaders alleged political interference on top of workload burdens.