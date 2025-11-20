Bengal SIR: ECI sets target for daily digitisation of enumeration forms

In a race against time to complete the digitisation of enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set an ambitious daily target for the state’s army of booth-level officers (BLOs).

Each BLO must now digitise 150 forms a day, uploading them through a dedicated ECI app as part of a sweeping effort to finish the process by the end of November.

West Bengal has deployed an impressive 80,681 BLOs for the revision exercise. Yet, despite the massive workforce, progress remains slower than expected. By 6 pm on Wednesday, only 1.48 crore forms had been digitised — a modest 19 per cent of the total 7.64 crore forms distributed across the state. With the state’s electorate standing at 7.66 crore, nearly 2.25 lakh forms are still awaiting distribution.