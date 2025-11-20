Bengal SIR: ECI sets target for daily digitisation of enumeration forms
Each BLO must now upload 150 forms daily via the ECI app to meet the November digitisation deadline
In a race against time to complete the digitisation of enumeration forms for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set an ambitious daily target for the state’s army of booth-level officers (BLOs).
Each BLO must now digitise 150 forms a day, uploading them through a dedicated ECI app as part of a sweeping effort to finish the process by the end of November.
West Bengal has deployed an impressive 80,681 BLOs for the revision exercise. Yet, despite the massive workforce, progress remains slower than expected. By 6 pm on Wednesday, only 1.48 crore forms had been digitised — a modest 19 per cent of the total 7.64 crore forms distributed across the state. With the state’s electorate standing at 7.66 crore, nearly 2.25 lakh forms are still awaiting distribution.
The SIR, unfolding simultaneously across 12 states and Union Territories, is expected to continue until March next year. But West Bengal’s pace lags behind several others: Goa has already digitised 48.50 per cent, Rajasthan 40.90 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 22.23 per cent, and Gujarat 20.88 per cent of their forms.
This marks West Bengal’s first SIR since 2002. Voters whose names — or whose parents’ names — appeared on the rolls that year will be automatically validated this time. Others must furnish one of 11 approved identity documents to retain their place on the list. The Aadhaar card, though added as a 12th option, must be accompanied by one of the original 11 documents, in keeping with the ECI’s guidelines.
As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, BLOs across the state are working with renewed urgency — their daily uploads forming the digital backbone of a revised and accurate electoral roll for the 2024–26 cycle.
With IANS inputs
