SIR in Bengal: ECI sets Nov end deadline for completing digitisation of enumeration forms

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a November-end deadline to complete digitisation of voter details collected during West Bengal’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to officials in the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office, digitisation of enumeration forms collected by booth-level officers is already underway, with around 50 lakh forms processed so far. The pace of work is expected to accelerate from Sunday to meet the ECI’s target.

The deadline was fixed during an urgent meeting on Saturday evening, attended by West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal, district magistrates-cum-district electoral officers, and other election officials. Senior ECI authorities joined the meeting virtually from New Delhi.