Bengal misses SIR deadline again; 22 lakh enumeration forms still undistributed

West Bengal has missed the revised deadline for the distribution of enumeration forms — the first stage of the three-phase Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls — with 22 lakh forms still pending.

According to data from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), the state had distributed 7.45 crore enumeration forms by 6 pm on Friday, covering roughly 97 per cent of the 7.66 crore electors listed as of 27 October.

The distribution was initially supposed to be completed by 11 November, but around 15 per cent of electors had not received the forms by then. The deadline was then extended to 14 November, which has now passed with lakhs still left out. Completion of the distribution marks the end of SIR’s first stage.