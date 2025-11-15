Congress alleges large-scale voter deletions under SIR inflated NDA’s Bihar tally
BJP could erase real voters, add “dummy Brazilians”, cast proxy votes, and keep winning, warns Congress
The Congress on Saturday, 15 November, levelled serious allegations of electoral manipulation in Bihar, claiming that 128 of the 202 seats won by the NDA were the result of “SIR-based voter deletions”.
In a detailed post on X, the party said it analysed the voter deletion data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as directed by the Supreme Court and compared it with the victory margins in each constituency. “The pattern is unmistakable: genuine, living voters were removed arbitrarily under SIR,” the Congress alleged.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to the party, was intended to identify and remove illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal.
“But in the entire dataset released by the ECI, not even one illegal immigrant was found,” Congress said, accusing officials of instead striking off poor and vulnerable voters who were “suffering under the NDA”.
The party further alleged that after deleting thousands of names, authorities “prevented whoever was left from voting” and enabled a “stage-managed election” that boosted the NDA’s tally.
Calling the episode a threat to democratic integrity, Congress said: “If we do not realise the game plan now, the BJP will quietly remove each one of us from the list, add dummy Brazilians in our place, cast votes on their behalf, and keep winning elections forever.”
Neither the ECI nor the NDA has responded to the allegations so far.
