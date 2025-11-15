Congress alleges large-scale voter deletions under SIR inflated NDA’s Bihar tally

The Congress on Saturday, 15 November, levelled serious allegations of electoral manipulation in Bihar, claiming that 128 of the 202 seats won by the NDA were the result of “SIR-based voter deletions”.

In a detailed post on X, the party said it analysed the voter deletion data published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as directed by the Supreme Court and compared it with the victory margins in each constituency. “The pattern is unmistakable: genuine, living voters were removed arbitrarily under SIR,” the Congress alleged.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, according to the party, was intended to identify and remove illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Nepal.