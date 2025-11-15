BJP–EC collusion, SIR used to drop Bihar voters’ names, alleges Ajay Rai

Calling the Bihar assembly election verdict “astonishing” and “deeply unsettling,” Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Friday accused the BJP and the Election Commission of a troubling “collusion” that he claimed robbed lakhs of citizens of their fundamental right to vote.

Speaking at a seminar commemorating the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the state Congress headquarters, Rai said malpractice carried out under the guise of SIR amounted to nothing less than a “direct assault on democracy”.

Addressing party workers with a blend of indignation and resolve, Rai alleged that lakhs of voter names were struck off electoral rolls in Bihar under the pretext of SIR, effectively disenfranchising them. He warned that with Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections drawing near, similar “tactics” could surface again if citizens and party workers did not remain vigilant.