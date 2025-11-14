LIVE Bihar election results 2025: NDA leads in 75% seats in early trends
The results are being seen as a veritable referendum on Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the state’s longest-serving chief minister
The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 registered an all-time high voter turnout of nearly 67 per cent in its two phases on 6 and 11 November since elections began in India in 1951. In the process, Bihar also recorded the highest women voter turnout in its history., with 71.6 per cent women coming out to vote as against 62.8 -per cent men, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) data.
The Assembly election results are expected to showcase a fierce contest between the two principal coalitions — the JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan — even as Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party insists it has positioned itself as a viable alternative. Exit polls, however, overwhelmingly suggest a clear tilt towards the NDA, leaving Jan Suraaj with virtually no traction in the surveys.
With most pollsters writing off the Mahagathbandhan, its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has accused them of acting at the BJP’s behest, claiming they sought to pressure ECI officials to swing the outcome in the NDA’s favour. The NDA maintains it is on course for a victory exceeding 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan insists Tejashwi Yadav will end Nitish Kumar’s long run in power and take oath as Bihar’s next chief minister.
AIMIM leads in three seats in Bihar
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM was leading in three seats as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday, according to the Election Commission.
AIMIM's Md Sarawar Alam was leading in Kochadhaman by 4,370 votes, Akhtarul Iman was ahead in Amour by 8,956 votes, and Ghulam Sarwar was leading in Baisi by 5,139 votes.
All these seats are in the Seemanchal region, which has a significant Muslim population.
Overall, the ruling NDA was leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122. The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 59 of the 243 seats in the assembly.
The AIMIM fought the elections independently, without joining any of the coalitions.
The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting still left.
Left parties ahead in 9 assembly seats in Bihar
Left parties were leading in nine assembly seats in Bihar, according to the Election Commission.
CPI(ML) Liberation was ahead in seven seats, while the CPI(M) was leading in two.
CPI(ML) Liberation candidates were leading in Daraunda, Paliganj, Arrah, Dumraon, Karakat, Arwal and Ghosi seats. CPI(M), on the other hand, was leading in Hayaghat and Bibhutipur seats.
Counting of the votes polled in the 243 assembly seats in the state was underway, with the NDA leading in over 190 seats and the INDIA bloc, of which the two Left parties are constituents, ahead in only 49.
NDA likely to get 200 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that going by the Bihar Assembly poll results, trends indicate that NDA is likely to win 200 seats in the eastern state.
Addressing the 30th edition of the two-day CII Partnership Summit 202 here, Naidu said no leader other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys absolute confidence and trust of people.
"I’m telling you about the Bihar elections. Last time NDA won. We have won, and at the same time, today as of now, 190 seats (NDA is leading). They are going to win. By the end of this summit, around 200 seats (Once total results for 243 seats are announced). They (NDA) are going to win. It shows people are with Narendra Modi Ji (sic)," he said.
As early trends favour NDA, Bihar’s counting day crackles with claims, counters
The NDA was leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, while the Opposition INDIA bloc was ahead in 56 seats, prompting rival camps to assert confidence in their prospects.
BJP MLA and party candidate Sanjeev Chaurasiya told PTI Video that the alliance was confident of retaining power. “The NDA will form the government in Bihar again. We will win with a very good majority. People of Bihar trust the double-engine government. And the fact that not a single booth has required recounting, only proves the ground situation," he said.
JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, also speaking to PTI Video, claimed that the early trends reflected public endorsement of the ruling coalition. “Just as the sun rose today, Bihar will also shine brighter and move forward. It will not move towards destruction,” he said. He added that the mandate would reject those responsible for creating “social tension”.
Congress MP Manoj Kumar, speaking to PTI Video, said people in the state were looking for political change. “People will surely bring change in Bihar,” he said, adding that early trends were not an accurate reflection of the final outcome.
Bihar: Congress alleges 'counting irregularities' as NDA takes early lead
Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram raised doubts over the "integrity" of the counting process even as ECI trends placed the NDA comfortably ahead of the Mahagathbandhan.
The numbers delivered a sweeping early advantage to the ruling alliance. By late morning, the NDA had crossed the 166-seat mark, while the Mahagathbandhan lagged at 56, signalling a sharp tilt in favour of the BJP-led coalition.
As of 11.00 am, within the NDA, the JD(U) led in 82 seats, the BJP in 78, with allies LJP (RV) (22) and HAMS (4) adding heft to the front.
The Mahagathbandhan's early tally rested largely on the RJD's leads in 34 seats, followed by Congress at 7, Left partners CPI(ML)-Liberation (5) and CPI(M) and CPI in one each.
The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting left.
Amid this shifting electoral map, Ram alleged "serious anomalies" in the counting process, claiming that the procedure had slowed abruptly in several centres after the initial rounds.
"When vote theft happens in Maharashtra and Haryana, why will people not suspect the same here? Especially the Opposition," he told PTI Video.
Ram argued that Bihar's electorate was showing "visible resentment" rooted in unemployment, paper leaks, lack of healthcare, and persistent distress migration.
The Congress leader also echoed the RJD's warnings that any perceived wrongdoing could trigger unrest. "Voters know whom they pressed the button for. If the outcome doesn't match their expectation, anger is natural," he said.
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in 111 seats, INDIA bloc in 33
As of 10.15 am, the ruling NDA was ahead in 111 Assembly seats, as compared to 33 of the Opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the ECI's website.
The BJP was leading in 48 seats, the JD(U) in 44, LJP (Ram Vilas) in 13 and HAM in three. The RJD was leading in 23 seats, the Congress in seven and the Vikassheel Insaan Party in one. The Plurals Party and an independent were leading in one seat each.
The BJP's Shreyasi Singh was leading in Jamui by 2,539 votes over her nearest rival and RJD candidate Mohammad Shamsad Alam.
JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav was in third spot in Mahua after the first round of counting, while LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh was leading over the RJD's Mukesh Kumar.
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was trailing in Lakhisarai while Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar was leading by just 79 votes.
JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh was leading in Mokama by 2,716 votes over his nearest rival, Veena Devi of the RJD, after the first round of counting.
The RJD's Rit Lal Roy, who fought the polls from jail, was leading in Danapur by 7,936, while BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav was trailing. The BJP's Nitin Nabin was leading by 2,043 votes in Bankipur, while RJD candidate Rekha Kumari was trailing. CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep.
Saurav was ahead in Paliganj by 241 votes, while LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar was trailing.
JD(U) surges ahead of BJP, RJD
As of 10.10 am, the ECI website shows a lead in 63 seats for the JD(U), with the BJP leading in 61 and the RJD in 34. The Congress and CPI(ML) afre ahead in 10 and 3 seats, respectively.
Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said early trends did not reflect the actual results. “At the end of the day, we will see. Our hope is that the voting and counting will be free and fair, impartial, that is what we expect.”
ECI data shows slender lead for NDA
The BJP, the second largest constituent of the ruling NDA, was leading in five assembly seats as compared to two of the opposition RJD and one of the Congress, according to trends available on the Election Commission's website.
The BJP was ahead in Rajnagar, Aurai, Baruraj, Sahebganj and Kumhrar, while the RJD was leading in Baniapur and Danapur and the Congress in Bikram.
NDA still in the lead as per TV reports
As of 9.30 AM, early trends show the NDA cross the majority mark, as per TV reports. The ruling coalition was ahead on 146 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan on 73. Incarcerated JD(U) strongman Anant Singh was still leading in Mokama, while the BJP’s Mangal Pandey was trailing in Siwan. Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son and RJD candidate Osama Shahab was leading in Raghunathpur.
Slim lead for NDA in early trends
As of approximately 9.00 am, early trends show the NDA leading in 85 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan leading in 57.
As of 9.03 am, the ECI showed the NDA leading in five seats and the Mahagathbandhan in two.
Tej Pratap ahead in Mahua, Tejashwi comfortable in Raghopur
After trailing initially, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged eldest son Tej Pratap has moved ahead in Mahua, while Hindustan Awam Morcha leader Deepa Kumari has held on to her lead in Imamganj, as per NDTV. Lalu Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav has also maintained a comfortable lead in Raghopur.
Postal ballots done, EVM counting underway for 243 Assembly seats
According to the Election Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting would begin first, and counting of EVMs started at 8.30 am.
The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8.00 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.
The elections are being seen as a veritable referendum on Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president and the state’s longest-serving chief minister. Political observers are also of the view that the outcome will be seen in terms of the popularity of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
Bihar polls: NDA ahead in 49 seats, INDIA bloc in 39, say TV reports
The ruling NDA was leading in 49 Assembly seats in Bihar, as compared to 39 of the Opposition INDIA bloc, with counting underway for 243 constituencies, according to initial TV reports.
The BJP was ahead in 29, the JD(U) in 18, the RJD in 32 and the Congress in seven.
Postal ballots were being counted before taking up EVMs for counting. The counting of votes polled in the two-phase elections commenced at 8.00 am across 46 centres in 38 districts, the officials said.