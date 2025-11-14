LIVE Bihar election results 2025: NDA leads in 75% seats in early trends

The Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 registered an all-time high voter turnout of nearly 67 per cent in its two phases on 6 and 11 November since elections began in India in 1951. In the process, Bihar also recorded the highest women voter turnout in its history., with 71.6 per cent women coming out to vote as against 62.8 -per cent men, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

The Assembly election results are expected to showcase a fierce contest between the two principal coalitions — the JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan — even as Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party insists it has positioned itself as a viable alternative. Exit polls, however, overwhelmingly suggest a clear tilt towards the NDA, leaving Jan Suraaj with virtually no traction in the surveys.

With most pollsters writing off the Mahagathbandhan, its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has accused them of acting at the BJP’s behest, claiming they sought to pressure ECI officials to swing the outcome in the NDA’s favour. The NDA maintains it is on course for a victory exceeding 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan insists Tejashwi Yadav will end Nitish Kumar’s long run in power and take oath as Bihar’s next chief minister.