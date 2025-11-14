Bihar polls: ECI silent on rise in voters between 6 and 11 Nov

Counting of votes began in Bihar at 8.00 am on Friday, 14 November but the Election Commission of India (ECI) found itself in the middle of another brewing storm, with its press releases indicating that the number of voters in Bihar miraculously increased between the first and the second phase of polling, in the intervening four days between 6 and 11 November.

The ECI has come up with no clarification, and in keeping with its current ‘keep quiet’ policy, no clarification is expected anytime soon. Here is a recap of some of the issues on which the ECI must clear the air:

1. The electoral roll in Bihar carried the names of 7.89 crore voters in January after the special revision. After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls between June and August, 7.42 crore voters were left. However, the number went up to 7.43 crore (7,43,55,976) voters in the first phase of polling on 6 November. And wonder of wonders, it went up further on 11 November, the day of the second and final phase of polling, to 7.45 crore (7,45,26,858).