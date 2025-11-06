Same face, two votes? Opposition accuses BJP leaders of voting in two states

Sinha, however, rejected the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. In a statement on X, he said his voter registration had been legally transferred from Delhi to his ancestral village in Begusarai ahead of the Bihar polls. He insisted he was no longer registered in Delhi and threatened legal action against what he described as a malicious campaign by Opposition parties.

Other BJP functionaries, including Delhi Purvanchal Morcha chief Santosh Ojha and local organiser Nagendra Kumar, were also accused of similar dual voting practices, though no independent verification of these claims has yet emerged.

Under Indian electoral law, a citizen may only be registered in one constituency at a time, corresponding to their “ordinary place of residence”. If a person moves, they must have their name deleted from the previous roll before registering in a new one. Voting in two states within the same electoral cycle would therefore violate the spirit of election law, unless one registration had been officially cancelled.

In practice, however, irregularities in the electoral roll system — especially when voters shift residence across states — can allow for overlapping registrations. Election authorities periodically conduct revisions like the SIR to correct such errors, but these drives have themselves become controversial in Bihar, where Opposition parties allege that names of anti-BJP voters are being selectively deleted while others remain duplicated.

Rakesh Sinha is widely known as a professor at Delhi University’s Motilal Nehru College and a prominent RSS ideologue. Although he continues to be identified by his academic title, public records primarily describe him now as a Rajya Sabha MP nominated in 2018, and it is unclear whether he remains an active teaching faculty member.