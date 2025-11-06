Challenge PM Modi to hold free and fair polls, see who wins: Priyanka

Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 6 November, issued a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, daring them to hold free and fair elections, and to see who wins.

At a Bihar Assembly election campaign rally in Benipatti, Priyanka said: "I challenge Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and their ministers. Conduct impartial elections, and let's see who wins. The truth is, they are all cowards who are afraid of you. When you fight for your rights, they beat you up and throw you in jail. They're afraid of you, they're afraid of your vote."

She also accused the NDA of preparing to "steal" Bihar’s Assembly polls, echoing her brother and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims of electoral fraud from Haryana last year.

Addressing rallies in Sitamarhi and East Champaran districts, Priyanka alleged that the Election Commission of india (ECI) was complicit with the government in undermining constitutional rights and democracy by deleting 65 lakh voters from Bihar’s electoral rolls.

“Just like they stole the Haryana election, they are preparing to do the same in Bihar,” she alleged. These claims tie back to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that 25 lakh fake entries in Haryana’s voter list were part of a BJP-EC conspiracy to rig polls.