SC seeks responses of Bihar govt, NHAI on PIL regarding bridge collapse incidents

The Supreme Court on Monday, 29 July sought responses from the Bihar government and others, including the NHAI, on a PIL that raised concerns about the safety and longevity of bridges in the state after several of them collapsed over the last few weeks.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra issued notices to the state government and others on the PIL that sought directions for a structural audit and setting up of an expert panel to identify bridges that can be either strengthened or demolished based on its findings.

Besides the state and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the top court also issued notices to Road Construction Department's additional chief secretary, Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd's chairperson and rural works department's additional chief secretary.

Ten incidents of bridge collapse have been reported in Bihar's Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the last four weeks. Many have claimed that heavy rainfall might have contributed to the incidents.

The PIL, filed by advocate Brajesh Singh, raised concerns about the safety and longevity of the bridges in the state that witnesses floods and heavy rains during the monsoon.