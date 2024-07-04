PIL in Supreme Court against bridge collapses in Bihar

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a structural audit of all the recently completed, under-construction, and old bridges in Bihar.

The plea seeks directions to the Bihar government to establish a permanent body, comprising high-level experts, for continuous monitoring of all the existing and under-construction bridges and maintaining a comprehensive database on the health of all existing bridges.

The PIL filed by advocate Brajesh Singh said that the instant issue requires an urgent consideration of the apex court as within the last two years, three major under-construction bridges and several other incidents of bridge collapse happened in Bihar.

“Back-to-back collapse of bridges in Bihar clearly indicates that there have been no lessons learnt and safety of critical infrastructure like bridges is not taken seriously.