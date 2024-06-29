Power of double-engine govt, only 5 bridge collapses in 9 days: Tejashwi

Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took on the Nitish Kumar government over frequent bridge collapses in the state.

Mocking the state and Central governments, the former Bihar deputy chief minister posted on X, "Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double-engine government in Bihar, only 5 bridges have collapsed in just 9 days."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, the double-engine NDA government comprising six parties, has sent bright wishes of good governance to the people of the state on the collapse of only 5 bridges in just 9 days."

Launching a scathing attack, he said, "Thousands of crores of public money is being lost due to bridge collapses but the self-proclaimed honest people are calling it courtesy instead of corruption."