Power of double-engine govt, only 5 bridge collapses in 9 days: Tejashwi
RJD leader condemns loss of public money, accuses authorities of neglecting infrastructure integrity
Leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday took on the Nitish Kumar government over frequent bridge collapses in the state.
Mocking the state and Central governments, the former Bihar deputy chief minister posted on X, "Congratulations! Due to the double power of the double-engine government in Bihar, only 5 bridges have collapsed in just 9 days."
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, the double-engine NDA government comprising six parties, has sent bright wishes of good governance to the people of the state on the collapse of only 5 bridges in just 9 days."
Launching a scathing attack, he said, "Thousands of crores of public money is being lost due to bridge collapses but the self-proclaimed honest people are calling it courtesy instead of corruption."
On Friday, the girder of an under-construction road bridge collapsed in Madhubani district. The construction of the bridge was underway on the Bhutahi Balan river at Lalwarhi village under the Madhepur block and the installation of the girder was completed two days ago.
Five bridges have collapsed in Araria, Siwan, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani districts in the past 11 days. Earlier, a bridge worth Rs 12 crore on the Bakra river in Sikti block of Araria district collapsed on 18 June.
On 22 June, the bridge built on the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan collapsed. The third bridge collapse incident came to light in the Ghodasahan block of East Champaran on 23 June and a 70-metre bridge collapsed in Kishanganj on 27 June.