Vasant Vihar wall collapse: Body of 3 labourers recovered

The bodies of three labourers were on Saturday, 29 June pulled from the rubble of a wall that collapsed at a construction site in the Vasant Vihar area amid heavy rain, officials said.

With this, the number of people killed in rain-related incidents in Delhi has climbed to eight.

The under-construction wall collapsed on Friday, 28 June and the incident was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5:30 am.

DFS officials said the bodies of three labourers have been pulled from the rubble. Two of them have been identified as Santosh Kumar Yadav (19) and Santosh (38). The third labourer is yet to be identified.

Cranes were used to clear the debris and water was pumped out of the foundation pit to recover the bodies. The bodies were taken to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.