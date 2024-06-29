Greater Noida: 3 children killed, several injured in wall collapse

Three children lost their lives while five others were hospitalised with injuries after a wall collapsed at an under construction house in Greater Noida on Friday, 28 June police said.

All the children belonged to an extended family and the incident took place at Khodna Khurd village in the Surajpur area around 7.45 pm, the police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the collapse happened at the home of a man named Saghir.

Eight children from the extended family were playing when the "under-construction wall of the house suddenly gave way, burying the children underneath," the spokesperson said.

"Their family members quickly attempted to rescue the trapped children while the locals called the police," the official said.