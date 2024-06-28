Civil aviation minister’s shocking excuse for Delhi airport roof collapse

The minister’s ‘excuse’ appeared even more embarrassing for the government because a part of the roof at Jabalpur airport came crashing down just the day before, on Thursday, 27 June. This airport terminal was also inaugurated by PM Modi in March.

Fortunately, nobody was injured at Jabalpur.

Earlier this year, a similar accident had taken place at Guwahati airport, when rainwater flooded the terminal building, falling in through the gaping roof.

Nor are airports the only new infrastructure projects that are collapsing.

The much vaunted and publicised Pragati Maidan underpass in Delhi, built at a cost of Rs 777 crore last year ahead of the G20 summit, has already been shut down twice after due to being flooded by rain.

At least four new bridges in Bihar, one of them yet to be thrown open to the public, are reported to have collapsed in the past few weeks.

The newly consecrated Ram Temple has reported seepage of water through its grandiose roof, the new railway station at Ayodhya is flooded and newly laid roads in the temple town have caved in. This has raised questions of quality and how the contracts were awarded for execution.

Cracks were also reported on the approach road to the Atal Setu in Mumbai.