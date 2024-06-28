Heavy rains bring Delhi to standstill

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, 28 June, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.

As per IndiaToday, many areas are waterlogged, with water entering houses in low-lying regions. Traffic movement is severely impacted, leaving many stranded on the roads.

People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.