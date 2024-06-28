Heavy rains bring Delhi to standstill
Rains lashed the national capital, causing widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and flooding in low-lying areas
Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, 28 June, waterlogging roads across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 to collapse.
The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am.
As per IndiaToday, many areas are waterlogged, with water entering houses in low-lying regions. Traffic movement is severely impacted, leaving many stranded on the roads.
People posted videos and photos of vehicles stuck in inundated roads and long traffic snarls on social media.
In a post on X, the traffic police said, "Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
Traffic at ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, Dhaula Kuan were also affected due to waterlogging.
The India Meteorological Department defines very heavy rain as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day.
Teen Murti Marg, Moolchand, Minto Road, Anand Vihar, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Mandawali, Bhikaji Cama Place, Madhu Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Munirka, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, ITO, and several sectors in the Noida area are among the many areas that are waterlogged, as per IndiaToday.
