"Corruption and negligence" is responsible for the Delhi airport accident, says Kharge

In a scathing critique of the Modi government's track record on infrastructure, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has lambasted what he describes as a decade of rampant corruption and criminal negligence.

"Corruption and criminal negligence is responsible for the collapse of shoddy infrastructure falling like a deck of cards, in the past 10 years of Modi Govt" said Kharge on X.

Amid heavy rains early Friday, 28 June, a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 fell on cars, including taxis, resulted in at least one death and at least six were left injured.